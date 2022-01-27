Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Justice Breyer announced his retirement, and Biden spoke about who he'll nominate
Published January 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST
Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement Thursday. President Biden says he hasn't decided who will fill the vacancy, but says he will keep his promise to name a Black woman to the bench.
