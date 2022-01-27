Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
U.S. and Russian officials continue talks on how to ease the crisis with Ukraine
Published January 27, 2022 at 5:19 AM MST
The U.S. and NATO delivered formal written responses Wednesday to a series of far-reaching Russian demands concerning Ukraine. The Kremlin's response so far seems skeptical.
