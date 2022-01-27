© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

U.S. and Russian officials continue talks on how to ease the crisis with Ukraine

By Steve Inskeep,
Charles Maynes
Published January 27, 2022 at 5:19 AM MST

The U.S. and NATO delivered formal written responses Wednesday to a series of far-reaching Russian demands concerning Ukraine. The Kremlin's response so far seems skeptical.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes