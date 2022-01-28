© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

At a critical time, 5G wireless disruptions hit regional airlines

By David Schaper
Published January 28, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST

The activation of 5G wireless service over the last week did not result in the widespread flight disruptions that the major airlines had feared. It did, however, hurt regional airlines.

Copyright 2022 NPR

David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
See stories by David Schaper