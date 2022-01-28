Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Eric Gales reclaims his place as a blues guitar icon
Noah Caldwell
, Sarah Handel
Published January 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Eric Gales — who was once a guitar prodigy — about reclaiming a career that was stalled by drug addiction and prison time.
