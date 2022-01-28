Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Morning news brief
Published January 28, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
As Ukrainians carry on with their daily lives, most believe a war with Russia in inevitable. President Biden travels to Pittsburgh. A lot of U.S. economic data is being released on Friday.
