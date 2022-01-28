© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Will rising wages push inflation even higher?

By Scott Horsley
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST

Labor costs rose at their fastest pace in more than two decades last year. That growth eased a bit in the final months of 2021, which could give the Federal Reserve's inflation watchdogs some relief.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley