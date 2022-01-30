Sunday Puzzle: The category is ...

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories in two words. You name something in each category starting with each initial in the category. Any answer that works is fine.

Example: Zoo Animals --> Zebra, Aardvark

1. Greek Letters

2. Roulette Bets

3. Orchard Fruits

4. Ford Models

5. Computer Languages

6. Annual Prizes

7. Salad Ingredients

8. [triple:] Comic Book Heroes

Last week's challenge: Name a state capital. Take the last two letters of the city's name and the first two letters of its state's name. Then rearrange these letters to name an activity closely associated with this city.

Challenge answer: Honolulu, Hawaii, and hula.

Winner: Brian Yellen from Amherst, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Mass. Think of a familiar two-word phrase meaning "to fight." Change the third letter of each word to get two new words that are opposites of each other. What words are these?

