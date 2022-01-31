Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
For the first time, the U.S. allocates big money for Animal Road Crossings
Published January 31, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST
Millions of animals die on roads, and the new infrastructure law includes money for wildlife crossings to keep them safe. We visit the site where the first major urban crossing will soon be built.
