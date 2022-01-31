© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Group launched cyberattacks to try to keep Russian troops out of Belarus

By Leila Fadel,
Jenna McLaughlin
Published January 31, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST

With Ukraine on the brink of war, a hacktivist group in nearby Belarus is getting attention for claims that it broke into the state-owned Belarussian Railways to try to stop Russian troops.

Leila Fadel
Jenna McLaughlin
