Morning news brief
Published January 31, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST
The U.K. may send more troops to Eastern Europe to deter Russia from invading Ukraine. New COVID cases are falling significantly nationwide. Massachusetts was hit the hardest by a weekend blizzard.
