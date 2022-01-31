Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
When it comes to Ukraine, the U.K. is following a course similar to the U.S.
Published January 31, 2022 at 5:18 AM MST
As Russian forces continue to build up along the Ukrainian border, the United Kingdom says it is considering sending more of its own soldiers to the region to deter a potential invasion.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.