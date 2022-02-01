© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
2 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's death reach a federal plea deal

By Steve Inskeep,
Debbie Elliott
Published February 1, 2022 at 12:40 AM MST

The father and son convicted of murder have reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to court filings. Arbery's family denounced the deal, which still must be approved by a judge.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
