Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
2 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's death reach a federal plea deal
Published February 1, 2022 at 12:40 AM MST
The father and son convicted of murder have reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to court filings. Arbery's family denounced the deal, which still must be approved by a judge.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.