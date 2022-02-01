© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

News brief: COVID kids' vaccine, Russian natural gas supply, Boris Johnson

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published February 1, 2022 at 3:02 AM MST

A COVID vaccine for kids under 5 may be ready soon. There's concern Russia could weaponize its natural gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. Britain's prime minister meets with Ukraine's leader.

