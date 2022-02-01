© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL

By Tovia Smith
Published February 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST

After a remarkable 22-year career, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
See stories by Tovia Smith