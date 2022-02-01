Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons
Published February 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the National Football League after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.