© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons

By Tovia Smith
Published February 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the National Football League after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
See stories by Tovia Smith