OPEC members to meet as crude oil prices reach 7-year highs

By Steve Inskeep,
Camila Domonoske
Published February 2, 2022 at 3:13 AM MST

The OPEC oil cartel holds its monthly meeting Tuesday amid high prices driven by supply shortages and geopolitical tensions. Some analysts predict prices could go up to a $100 a barrel soon.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
