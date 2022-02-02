Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
OPEC members to meet as crude oil prices reach 7-year highs
Published February 2, 2022 at 3:13 AM MST
The OPEC oil cartel holds its monthly meeting Tuesday amid high prices driven by supply shortages and geopolitical tensions. Some analysts predict prices could go up to a $100 a barrel soon.
