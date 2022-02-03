Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Calls grow for Chicago officer who killed a Black teenager to face federal charges
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST
"Sixteen shots and a cover-up" was the rallying cry after a video showed a Chicago police officer killed a black teenager in 2014. On Thursday, Jason Van Dyke gets an early release from prison.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.