Ex-cop Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald, is released from prison early

By Cheryl Corley
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has been released from prison this week after serving about half his sentence for killing of Laquan McDonald. Many angry residents are planning protests.

Cheryl Corley
