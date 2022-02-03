Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Ex-cop Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald, is released from prison early
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has been released from prison this week after serving about half his sentence for killing of Laquan McDonald. Many angry residents are planning protests.
