Fed nominees face questions about inflation and climate change
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST
The Senate Banking Committee held confirmation hearings for three of President Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominees. The nominees were quizzed on their approach to inflation and climate change.
