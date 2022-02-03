Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
ISIS leader is killed in U.S. counterterrorism mission in Syria, Biden says
Published February 3, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST
President Biden said the counterterrorism operation took out ISIS leader Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Biden said all Americans returned safely. An aid group says Syrian civilians were killed.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.