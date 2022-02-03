© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

ISIS leader is killed in U.S. counterterrorism mission in Syria, Biden says

By Steve Inskeep,
Greg Myre
Published February 3, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST

President Biden said the counterterrorism operation took out ISIS leader Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Biden said all Americans returned safely. An aid group says Syrian civilians were killed.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre