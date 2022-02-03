Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Massive winter storm causes travel issues and power outages in parts of the U.S.
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST
A widespread winter storm is dumping snow and causing freezing rain though large parts of the United States, leading to travel disruptions and some power outages.
Copyright 2022 NPR
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.