Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Meta's Market value plummets by $200 billion as Facebook user base declines
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST
Investors wiped more than $200 billion of the market value of Facebook owner Meta after the company warned of weaker advertising growth and reported its first-ever decline in daily users.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.