© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Meta's Market value plummets by $200 billion as Facebook user base declines

By Shannon Bond
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST

Investors wiped more than $200 billion of the market value of Facebook owner Meta after the company warned of weaker advertising growth and reported its first-ever decline in daily users.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
See stories by Shannon Bond