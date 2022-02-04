© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

At Ukraine-Belarus border, Ukrainians are pretty calm despite Russian troop buildup

By Rachel Martin
Published February 4, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST

Russia is conducting military exercises in Belarus but most Ukrainians living along the border say it's nothing to worry about.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin