News brief: Ukraine-Belarus border, Winter Olympics, storm hits Memphis hard
Published February 4, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
Russian troops hold military exercises in Belarus, across the border from Ukraine. The Beijing Winter Olympics officially open Friday. A storm brings freezing rain and snow to millions of Americans.
