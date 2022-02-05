Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Automakers and dealers are rolling in it thanks to demand for new cars
Published February 5, 2022 at 7:24 AM MST
Thanks to supply chain delays, car shoppers are finding fewer choices and higher prices. But low supply and high demand is paying off handsomely for auto makers and dealers.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.