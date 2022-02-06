© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

New Releases February 7, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published February 6, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Sarah BorgesTogether AloneRock Folk
Adrian SutherlandWhen The Magic HitsRock
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles Compilation 2/7/2022Rock+
Delvon Lamarr Organ trioCold As WeissSoul
Kendra MorrisNine LivesSoul
*St Paul & The Broken BonesAlien CoastSoul - Sugar's Pick
Gov't MuleHeavy Load BluesBlues Rock
Louisiana Red & Bob CoritorreTell Me 'Bout ItBlues
Cody JinksMercyCountry
Brent CobbAnd Now Let's Turn the PageCountry Gospel
Punch BrothersHell On Church StreetBluegrass
Sharp RadwayBlack Woman-A ConversationJazz Spoken Word