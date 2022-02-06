Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
New Releases February 7, 2022
Published February 6, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Sarah Borges
|Together Alone
|Rock Folk
|Adrian Sutherland
|When The Magic Hits
|Rock
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation 2/7/2022
|Rock+
|Delvon Lamarr Organ trio
|Cold As Weiss
|Soul
|Kendra Morris
|Nine Lives
|Soul
|*St Paul & The Broken Bones
|Alien Coast
|Soul - Sugar's Pick
|Gov't Mule
|Heavy Load Blues
|Blues Rock
|Louisiana Red & Bob Coritorre
|Tell Me 'Bout It
|Blues
|Cody Jinks
|Mercy
|Country
|Brent Cobb
|And Now Let's Turn the Page
|Country Gospel
|Punch Brothers
|Hell On Church Street
|Bluegrass
|Sharp Radway
|Black Woman-A Conversation
|Jazz Spoken Word