Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
As an international march draws support for Ukraine, what else can the U.S. do?
Published February 7, 2022 at 5:18 AM MST
U.S. officials say Russia has about 70% of its military in place for a full invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, people in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv marched against Russian aggression on Sunday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.