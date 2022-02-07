© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence

By Adrian Florido,
Megan LimSarah Handel
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Christine Turner, the filmmaker behind the short documentary, Lyching Postcards: 'Token of A Great Day,' about her film and its present-day resonance.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Megan Lim
Sarah Handel