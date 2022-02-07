Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence
By
Adrian Florido,
Megan Lim, Sarah Handel
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Christine Turner, the filmmaker behind the short documentary, Lyching Postcards: 'Token of A Great Day,' about her film and its present-day resonance.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.