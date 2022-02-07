Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: Russian-Ukrain standoff, Ottawa COVID protests, hate crimes trial
Published February 7, 2022 at 3:01 AM MST
More diplomatic talks are held over the Russian standoff with Ukraine. Ottawa declares a state of emergency after COVID mandate protests. A second trial starts Monday in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
