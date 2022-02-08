© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
News brief: Macron-Putin talks, Alabama voting map, opioid crisis deaths

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published February 8, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST

Diplomatic talks continue in the Ukraine-Russia standoff. Another Supreme Court ruling deals a blow to the Voting Rights Act. Drug overdose deaths in America have hit record highs.

