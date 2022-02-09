Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Black voters in Alabama say Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power
Published February 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM MST
African-American voters in Alabama say a Supreme Court decision dilutes their voting power. Republican leaders say race should not be the predominant factor for drawing congressional district lines.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.