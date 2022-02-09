Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
McConnell breaks with RNC over its censure of 2 House Republicans
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who serve on the panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.