Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
U.S. alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin falters again at the Beijing Olympics
Published February 9, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
For a second time, Mikaela Shiffrin did not finish a qualifying run. This time in her signature event: the women's slalom. This follows her fall in the giant slalom on Monday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.