Nathan Chen cements his legacy as the world's best figure skater
Published February 10, 2022 at 3:07 AM MST
Nathan Chen wins gold in the men's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. He pulled off five quad jumps, and is the first U.S. man to win figure skating's top individual honor since 2010.
