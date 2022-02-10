Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: Masking rollbacks, Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Peter Navarro subpoenaed
Published February 10, 2022 at 3:07 AM MST
More Democratic-led states pull back their masking requirements. Natural gas plays a big role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Jan. 6 panel subpoenas former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.