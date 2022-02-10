Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Whitney Houston's legacy lives on 10 years after her death
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with music critic Gerrick Kennedy, who has spent a lot of time researching and thinking about Whitney Houston's lasting legacy, about his book: Didn't We Almost Have it All.
