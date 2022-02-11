Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Biden cautions Americans to leave Ukraine ahead of any Russian aggression
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
President Biden warned Americans residing in Ukraine to leave, due to an increased threat from potential Russian military actions. There are around 30,000 Americans still in the country.
