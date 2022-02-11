Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Families of 737 Max crash victims want DOJ to rescind Boeing's immunity deal
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
The families of the 346 people who died in two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes want a federal judge to rescind a deal with prosecutors that kept the airplane manufacturer from facing criminal charges.
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.