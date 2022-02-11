© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Lions in South Africa test positive for COVID-19

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST

Scientists at a zoo in South Africa have found that zookeepers have spread COVID-19 to lions. The infections raise concerns about the virus spreading into the wild.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
