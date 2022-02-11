Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: COVID vaccines for kids, Russia-Ukraine crisis, Canadian protests
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
Pfizer adds data to its request to get the OK for its COVID vaccine for young kids. Biden cautions Americans in Ukraine to leave. Truckers shut down border crossings between Canada and the U.S.
