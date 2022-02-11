© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Remembering tío Mel and tía Amalia, lost to COVID

By Miguel Macias,
Sarah Handel
Published February 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST

Samuel Lorenzo Jimenez and Amalia Ruiz Martinez, known to their family as tío Mel and tía Amalia, died from COVID-19 in 2020. They are remembered by their niece and Amalia's brother.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
See stories by Miguel Macias
Sarah Handel