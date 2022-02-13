Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
This is what was happening 40 years ago, the last time inflation was this high
Published February 13, 2022 at 6:13 AM MST
By the standards of the last major inflation spike four decades ago, the current inflation rate is mild.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.