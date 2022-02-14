© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

German Chancellor Scholz is in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president

By Rachel Martin,
Joanna Kakissis
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:19 AM MST

It's the first stop in a trip that will also take Scholz to Moscow. At the same time, the Ukrainian town of Lviv, which is on the Polish border, is preparing for a Russian invasion.

