In New York City, a statewide mask mandate for businesses has ended
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST
Some states have been lifting indoor masking requirements and allowing individual businesses to set their own policies. In New York City, that's causing confusion and fatigue with COVID protocols.
