Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
U.S. troops head to Poland
Published February 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST
U.S. troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have been boarding planes bound for Eastern Europe. This comes amidst escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Jay Price is the military and veterans affairs reporter for North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC.