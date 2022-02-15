© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

After talks with Ukraine's president, Germany's chancellor meets with Putin

By Leila Fadel,
Charles Maynes
Published February 15, 2022 at 5:17 AM MST

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to try to persuade the Russian leader to pull back troops massed around Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes