© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Russia has 'hybrid warfare' options to attack Ukraine

By Frank Langfitt
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST

Russia needn't launch an ground invasion of Ukraine to devastate the lives of its people. It has a range of what are called "hybrid warfare" options.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt