Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia has 'hybrid warfare' options to attack Ukraine
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST
Russia needn't launch an ground invasion of Ukraine to devastate the lives of its people. It has a range of what are called "hybrid warfare" options.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.