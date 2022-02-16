© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

'Freedom convoys' tap into cross-regional populism

By Odette Yousef,
Shannon Bond
Published February 16, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST

The so-called "freedom convoys" are exploiting populist grievances and are amplified by social media and grifters seeking to make a buck.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.
Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
See stories by Shannon Bond