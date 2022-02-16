© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

NATO wants proof after Russia says it's pulling back troops from Ukraine's borders

By Rachel Martin,
Frank Langfitt, Teri Schultz
Published February 16, 2022 at 5:10 AM MST

Russia claims it is withdrawing some troops near Ukraine's borders, but President Biden warns an invasion is "distinctly possible." NATO defense ministers are gathering to figure out next steps.

