© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Judge orders Trump to be desposed in New York investigation

By A Martínez,
Andrea Bernstein
Published February 18, 2022 at 5:18 AM MST

A New York Supreme Court judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Jr. must appear for a deposition about alleged fraud at the Trump Organization.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Andrea Bernstein